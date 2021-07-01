Personal Finance

Chicago minimum wage increase to $15-an-hour takes effect

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's minimum wage increases to $15-an-hour takes effect Thursday.

For tipped workers, the rate goes up to $9-an-hour. Their employers are required to make up the difference if tips don't get them up to $15-an-hour.

The Cook County minimum wage for non-tipped workers will remain at $13-an-hour. The minimum wage is $6.60 for tipped employees.

The minimum wage in Illinois is $11-an-hour and $6.60-an-hour for tipped workers. The minimum wage for workers under-18 in Illinois who work less than 650 hours in a calendar year is $8.50.

The Illinois minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $12-an-hour on January 1, 2022 and will gradually increase to $15-an-hour on January 1, 2025.
