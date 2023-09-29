Friday Flyover: Minooka High School

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Minooka High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

Fun Facts:

Minooka Community High School was recognized on U.S. News and World Report three Best Schools lists: National Rankings, Illinois High Schools, and Chicago, Illinois Metro Area High Schools

-We won five IHSA state championships in the last 15 years in wrestling, dance, softball, girls cross country, and boys bowling.

-Boys Bowling won the IHSA state championship in 2021-2022.

-We won 23 athletic IHSA state trophies since 1975.

-We have had 22 individual athletic IHSA state champions since 1975.

-Our varsity dance team placed 15th in the nation at Nationals last year.

-Winterguard placed 1st at championships last year and in the last 10 years have placed 5 times at championships and received 3rd at worlds.

-For the first time, the Marching Band received their first "Grand Champion" award for a marching band competition, achieving the highest score of any band in attendance.

-Last year was our first ever State Championship win in Bass Fishing.

-IHSA State Journalism Champs 2013

-In 2021, Yearbook Club earned an award from Herff Jones for their cover art. Out of thousands of entries, we were one of six schools honored.

Minooka school colors are orange and black.

Fight Song:

On you team from MCHS,

You are our Indians brave! We will cheer you from the sidelines

On to VIC-TO-RY

You, RAH! RAH!

With the colors flying so high,

Orange and black, you know,

Our team will win this game tonight

As on to VIC-TO-RY we go!

MCHS, You! RAH! RAH! RAH!

MCHS, You! RAH! RAH! RAH!

MCHS, You!

Friday's football game is away against Yorkville at 7 p.m.

Famous alumni

- Actor Nick Offerman

Minooka Community High School District 111

26655 W. Eames Street, Channahon, Illinois 60410www.mchs.net

Follow MCHS on social media! #mchsproud