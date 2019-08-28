Man accused of killing family, including toddler, of Tampa Bay Rays prospect Blake Bivens

A statement from CEO & Managing Owner, Lou DiBella. pic.twitter.com/Uocm0juKb7 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) August 28, 2019

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Virginia -- The family of a minor league baseball player in the Tampa Bay Rays organization was killed, allegedly by an 18-year-old relative who was caught on camera naked attacking someone else.Matthew Bernard is charged with three counts of murder. Sources told ESPN the victims are the mother-in-law, wife and child of pitcher Blake Bivens, who plays for the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama.Bivens' wife is Bernard's sister.Police haven't said how they were killed or given a motive.Bernard didn't make it easy for police to arrest him. New video shows him chasing after an officer, who was armed with a gun. The officer eventually sprays mace in Bernard's direction.Bernard then runs toward a news photographer, who, like the officer, quickly runs off. He's later seen attacking and choking a church caretaker in a parking lot. Before that, the same officer intervenes using his stick.Bernard then runs down the road where he is confronted by other officers and a K-9.He was eventually taken into custody.In the wake of the shootings, the team cancelled its doubleheaders Tuesday night and released a statement, saying in part, "First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy."Bivens' son turned a year old in June.He shared this Instagram post of his son on his birthday.According to ESPN, Bivens was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2014 draft after he attended high school in Virginia.