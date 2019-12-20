Missing 14-year-old from West Rogers Park is located

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy reported missing from West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side has been safely located.
Christian Salazar was last seen Dec. 14 in the 2300 block of West Morse Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Police said Thursday that Salazar was located and is safe. Additional details were not released.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
