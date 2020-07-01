3rd annual 'We Walk for Her' march aims to bring awareness to missing Black girls, women in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third annual "We Walk for Her" march was held Tuesday evening in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
The march aims to raise awareness about the dozens of Black women and girls who go missing in Chicago each year.
Concerned residents led by youth organizers marched along King Drive on the city's South Side from 35th Street to 51st Street, ending at Dyett High School.
March organizers say some of the missing women are eventually found murdered while some families never get answers because the cases are never solved.
The march was first organized by a Chicago 7th grader back in 2018.
Organizers said the young women leading this effort want elected officials and law enforcement to address this issue by better policy and safety solutions.
