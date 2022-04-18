missing boy

Boy found safe after rideshare driver allegedly leaves with sleeping child still inside vehicle: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHCIAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy has been found safe after he was allegedly left behind in a rideshare Sunday night.

The boy and his parents were customers in a rideshare vehicle. When they arrived to their destination in the 2600 block of West Huron Street around 7:30 p.m., the parents allegedly got out of the vehicle, grabbed their luggage and went inside the West Town residence, police said.

The child was left inside the vehicle asleep, police added.

The driver then drove away with the sleeping child in an unknown direction.

Detectives are still investigating and no other information is available at this time.
