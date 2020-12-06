Missing seizure response dog reunited with family 3 years later thanks to a microchip

The dog, named Lola, wandered away while Debra Mejeur and her husband were visiting Elk Grove Village in October 2017.
Now years later, a couple in Glendale Heights caught Lola after they spotted the dog in their neighborhood.
They took her to DuPage County Animal Services and thanks to a microchip, she is now back home with her family after all these years.
She was a little reserved at first, but Lola quickly recognized her family.
"I completely lost it," Debra described. "I went into an emotional whirlwind. I just, I thought I was in a dream."
Lola was trained to help Mejeur as a seizure response dog.