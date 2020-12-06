Missing seizure response dog reunited with family 3 years later thanks to a microchip

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8372991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last December, a Jackson Park Highlands pitbull named Gracies got out after a visitor left the door open, now nearly a year later, she has finally been reunited with her family thanks to the efforts of a determined neighbor and a dog rescuer.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kalamazoo family who thought they would never see their dog again was finally reunited after three years.The dog, named Lola, wandered away while Debra Mejeur and her husband were visiting Elk Grove Village in October 2017.Now years later, a couple in Glendale Heights caught Lola after they spotted the dog in their neighborhood.They took her to DuPage County Animal Services and thanks to a microchip, she is now back home with her family after all these years.She was a little reserved at first, but Lola quickly recognized her family."I completely lost it," Debra described. "I went into an emotional whirlwind. I just, I thought I was in a dream."Lola was trained to help Mejeur as a seizure response dog.