Chicago police said 6-year-old Caleb, his mother Justina and his father Pedro were last seen on Tuesday near their home.

Family of three reported missing from Little Village neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Little Village community is asking for help to find a family that has been missing since last week.

Police said 6-year-old Caleb, his mother Justina and his father Pedro were last seen on Tuesday near their home in the 2200 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Neighbors said it is not normal for the family to leave without notice.

Police are asking anyone with information on the family's whereabouts to call them.