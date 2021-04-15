Missing 10-year-old girl may be with someone she met online, Matteson police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Sariyah Brown, 10, is seen in this photo provided by her family.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Matteson are searching for a 10-year-old girl who may be with someone she met online.

Sariyah Brown was last seen in front of her home around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Matteson Police Department.

Brown is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a long, black winter coat with fur around the hood, a pink scarf, a white t-shirt and gray leggings.

Police said Brown has a "history of conversing with strangers online through the use of various social media platforms." Investigators are looking into whether or not she met someone in person after speaking with them online.

Matteson police are asking the public for help in locating Brown. If anyone has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, contact the Matteson Police Department immediately at 708-748-1564, or call 911.
