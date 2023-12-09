Carpentersville police are looking for 17-year-old Brissa Romero, who vanished after going bowling in Vernon Hills.

Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero missing after bowling in Vernon Hills

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. -- Carpentersville police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who vanished after going bowling in Vernon Hills.

Police say Brissa Romero's last known location is believed to be near the Bowlero in Vernon Hills on Monday, Dec. 4.

Romero is described as a 5 ft. tall girl who weighs approximately 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she drives a 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CZ64618.

Police have been working closely with her family to search for the missing teen.

If you have any information about Romero's whereabouts, contact Carpentersville police at 847-551-3481.

No further details were immediately available.