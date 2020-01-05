Family identifies body found in northwest Indiana as missing Englewood man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body found in northwest Indiana has been identified as a Chicago man who's been missing for weeks, according to his family.

Joseph Clopton, 47, was last seen in Englewood on December 16, 2019.

A body was found in La Porte County on Friday, and his family identified the deceased man retrieved from a pond as Clopton.

Clopton's family, friends and volunteers have been searching for the 47-year-old who went missing by his Englewood home near 66th and Justine Avenue. They had offered a $5,000 reward for his safe return.

Nicknamed "Slow" or "Motion" because he did everything in his own time, Clopton was described as a black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said the body found in the water was a deceased black male.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.
