Man, 83, from Kentucky missing on way to Illinois found

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly man from Louisville, Kentucky, with a medical condition that puts him at risk is missing after leaving to drive to Illinois has been found, state police said Thursday morning. .

The Louisville Kentucky Metro Police Department contacted Illinois State Police Wednesday to help find 83-year-old John Nicholson. Louisville police said Nicholson left his home in the 10000-block of Crooked Stick Court in Louisville at about 7 a.m. to drive to Bartlett. Police said he last used his debit card in Rensselaer at 10:30 a.m.

Police said he has a medical condition that puts him at risk, though they did not say what that condition is.
