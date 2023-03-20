Family, friends searching for South Side man missing since last week

A Chicago parish is searching for Richard Garcia, a South Side man who went missing last week.

Police say Richard Garcia works in Hammond and may have been last seen in Chicago

The family and friends of Richard Garcia say they talked to him last Wednesday while he was at his home near 83rd Street & Commercial Avenue.

They have been distributing flyers and are asking the community and police for help.

"We're very concerned," said Erin Garcia, Richard Garcia's cousin.

Garcia is described as a 46-year-old, 5-foot-4 Hispanic male with brown eyes, glasses and a salt-and-pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a gray and orange FedEx jacket, gray hoodie, jeans, and a gray and orange FedEx hat.

