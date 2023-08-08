'MJ The Musical' director Christopher Wheeldon on how they're paying tribute to Michael Jackson

'MJ The Musical' is already wowing crowds at the Nederlander Theater, and its Tony-winning director spoke with ABC7 about how the stage extravaganza pays tribute to the King of Pop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "MJ The Musical" is already wowing crowds at the Nederlander Theater, and its Tony-winning director spoke with ABC7 about how the stage extravaganza pays tribute to the legacy of Michael Jackson's talent.

Christopher Wheeldon's roots are in classical ballet. He's worked in Chicago before, reimagining "The Nutcracker" with the backdrop of the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893. Still, Jackson has always been an influence.

"As a young ballet student, we were obsessed with Michael. The 'Bad' album was my teenage years," Wheeldon said. "You look at something like 'Smooth Criminal,' the influence of Gene Kelly is all over it."

The Michael Jackson estate sought out Wheeldon specifically for the musical.

"The head of the estate said, 'Michael would have loved "An American in Paris" - he loved Gene Kelly, I know he would have loved your show,'" he recalled. "It's really an exploration of the main who made this universal music that connects all of us. It doesn't matter who you are, what generation you're from; when you come together in the theater to see 'MJ: The Musical,' it's almost like you're holding hands with the entire audience. That actually it's a very unique experience to be able to sit next to someone you don't know but be connected to them through art, it's a beautiful thing."

Wheeldon said it's also a privilege to nurture and grow the talent of a new generation of young Black actors cast in the show.

"In life, Michael Jackson is everywhere. Played in bars, in taxis, on the TV," he said. "I think Michael is absolutely one of those greats who will go on forever."

Jackson would have turned 65 this month. "MJ The Musical" is at the Nederlander Theatre through September 2.