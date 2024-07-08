'Beehive: The 60's Musical' bringing music, culture of 1960s to Lincolnshire

The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire.

The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire.

The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire.

The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire because "Beehive: The 60's Musical" is there.

One of the stars, Lucy Godinez, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

The show has an all-female cast, and gives theater-goers a nostalgic journey through the music and culture of the 1960s, including miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

Notable songs include "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Me and Bobby McGee."

SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child stars in 'Death Becomes Her' at Cadillac Palace Theatre

The show is running through Aug. 11., and is about 90 minutes without intermission.

Visit www.marriotttheatre.com/show/beehive-the-60s-musical for more information.

Tickets start at about $60.