'Beehive: The 60's Musical' bringing music, culture of 1960s to Lincolnshire

Monday, July 8, 2024 5:07PM
The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 1960s are coming alive at the Marriott Theatre in north suburban Lincolnshire because "Beehive: The 60's Musical" is there.

One of the stars, Lucy Godinez, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

The show has an all-female cast, and gives theater-goers a nostalgic journey through the music and culture of the 1960s, including miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

Notable songs include "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Me and Bobby McGee."

The show is running through Aug. 11., and is about 90 minutes without intermission.

Visit www.marriotttheatre.com/show/beehive-the-60s-musical for more information.

Tickets start at about $60.

