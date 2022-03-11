Chicago's baseball businesses celebrate end of MLB lockout as owners, players reach deal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As snow falls outside Cork & Kerry's bar on the South Side, employees and fans have their eyes trained on spring, now that baseball players are gearing up for their long-awaited return to the field."It's going to be good to see fans back in the stadiums, and good to see the Sox games this year," said Jason Carone, bartender. "We get a good crowd in here every time there's a game. And, just going to be able to enjoy the games this summer. A lot of people in the neighborhood are big Sox fans, so it's good to see everybody enjoy that."Players voted 26-12 to accept MLB's latest offer for a new labor deal, ending a 99 day lockout and salvaging a 162 game regular season."Now we're ready to just have Cubs here! Cubs stuff only!" said Nancy Flores, who works at Wrigleyville Sports. "We have a small section for the Sox but you already know this is Wrigley Field."The return of baseball also means the return of fans, packing the stores to rep their favorite Chicago teams. Employees at Wrigleyville Sports are already preparing for the much-needed influx of customers."We are going to be extremely busy. We're going to be open an hour after, too, so we're ready!" Flores said.Major League Baseball owners did officially adopt the new deal, which is set to last for five years. Opening day is scheduled for April 7th.