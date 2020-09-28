Chicago Cubs host Marlins, White Sox face A's in post-season playoffs schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The playoff picture is clear for both the Cubs and the White Sox. They now know who they will face as both teams make it to the post-season in the same season for the third time in history.It's been a roughly 60-game season - during a pandemic. Not only did the White Sox and the Cubs manage to avoid any outbreaks, but for the first time since 2008, they both made the playoffs.The Chicago Cubs will host the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox are headed to Oakland for the best of three wildcard series that starts Tuesday.The Sox play the A's in Oakland Tuesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The Cubs host the Marlins Wednesday at 1 p.m. on ABC7.It has been over a decade since the Sox were postseason playing, making this a first for guys like Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito and even RBI leader Jose Abreu, but stumbling to the finish is less than ideal.To celebrate, the Sox are giving away free flags to the first 5,000 fans who show up to Guaranteed Rate Field between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.With five postseason appearances in the last six years, the Cubs know the the drill. But what will be new for everyone is the best-of-three structure, no fans in the stands, and pandemic protocols as they chase a World Series after a weird season. Both teams will work out Monday.