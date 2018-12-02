Houston mother accused of drowning, decapitating 5-year-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Lihui Liu, 43, was arrested and charged in connection with her son's stabbing

HOUSTON --
New information released overnight in court revealed that a mother accused of stabbing her 5-year-old son allegedly drowned him, decapitated him and then placed his body in a trash can.

Over the weekend, 43-year-old Lihui Liu was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with her son's stabbing in west Houston.

Friday night, authorities were called to the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane after reports of a stabbing. According to court details, officers found the body of the 5-year-old boy on the garage floor, partially covered by a plastic bag and decapitated.

Liu, the child's father and a 13-year-old sibling were then taken in for questioning. While in questioning, the child's father told authorities the boy was still alive when he left for work that morning, but was nowhere to be found by the time he returned.

The father told authorities he began looking for his son and when he asked Liu where he was she responded that he was in the trash can, according to new court details. He said he pulled the boy out of the trash can, where he found he had been decapitated.

Court details also state that, during a recorded interview with authorities, Liu reportedly confessed to drowning her son.

A judge found probable cause for her arrest and has denied her bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violenceu.s. & worlddrowningdecapitationmother chargedchild killedhomicidehomicide investigationmurderstabbingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
3 killed, 16 wounded in shootings since Friday evening
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
264 vehicles towed after Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Show More
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Northwestern falls to Ohio State, 45-24, in Big Ten football championship game
Evanston police seek man who stabbed dog
Chicago Police: 2018 seeing overall decrease in shootings, murders
More News