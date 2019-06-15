North Carolina mom credits 'Find My Friends' app for saving daughter after car crash

MOUNT AIRY, North Carolina -- A mother is crediting the "Find My Friends" app for saving her daughter's life after the teen crashed her car in North Carolina.

Catrina Alexander, of Mount Airy, said she knew something was wrong when her 17-year-old daughter, Macy Smith, missed her curfew.

She tracked her using the "Find My Friends" app and found Macy pinned under her car after she fell down a 25-foot embankment.

"I can't explain watching the GPS on my phone -- my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks, and that's all I could see," Alexander said.

Smith told WFMY-TV that her car hydroplaned before flipping over and rolling three times.

Both mother and daughter are encouraging others to download the tracking technology in case of an emergency.
