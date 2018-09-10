Monday marks 1 year since death of Kenneka Jenkins in Rosemont hotel freezer

Monday marks one year since a young woman was found dead inside a hotel freezer in Rosemont.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Monday marks one year since a young woman was found dead inside a Rosemont hotel freezer. Now there's a renewed call for justice.

The family of Kenneka Jenkins is demanding an independent investigation into her death.

They held a vigil Sunday outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road and have another tribute planned Monday. That's where the 19-year old was discovered dead inside the walk-in freezer last year.

Surveillance video showed Jenkins walking near the freezer after leaving a hotel party. Her death was ruled an accident.
WATCH: HOTEL SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS OF KENNEKA JENKINS
