Monday marks 1 year since death of Kenneka Jenkins in Rosemont hotel freezer

Monday marks one year since a young woman was found dead inside a Rosemont hotel freezer. Now there's a renewed call for justice.The family of Kenneka Jenkins is demanding an independent investigation into her death. They held a vigil Sunday outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road and have another tribute planned Monday. That's where the 19-year old was discovered dead inside the walk-in freezer last year. Surveillance video showed Jenkins walking near the freezer after leaving a hotel party. Her death was ruled an accident.