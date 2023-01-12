Wadsworth man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow, sheriff's office says

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wadsworth man has been charged with the murder of his cousin, according to Lake County (IL) Sherriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 13100-block of West Shenandoah Trail Wednesday around 6:20 p.m. for a well-being check of 47-year-old Monica Green.

The caller, who is a relative of Green, said she was supposed to pick Green up for an appointment, adding that she wasn't answering the doorbell or telephone.

While in the driveway, Green's cousin who also lives at the residence, 27-year-old Quentin V. Harvell, told the caller that Green wasn't home - which they thought was odd since Green has no other method of transportation.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and spoke with the caller. Havell also came outside and also spoke with deputies, and during that interaction deputies said they noticed dry blood on Harvell's arms.

Harvell was then detained and deputies conducted a protective sweep of the residence, where they found more blood inside the home and a shovel near the rear door, officials said.

Deputies then discovered Green's body in a wheelbarrow near a tree line in the rear of the property. Green appeared to have several sharp-force injuries and cuts on her body, officials said.

Sheriff's detectives then obtained a search warrant for the residence and said they located "numerous items of evidence, including a knife with what appeared to have fresh blood on it."

Harvell was transported to the Lake County (IL) Sheriff's Office and will remain in the Lake County (IL) jail pending an initial hearing Thursday.