Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee holding monkeypox hearing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
13 minutes ago
The Biden administration declared the current monkeypox outbreak to be a public health emergency in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee hearing Monday on the response to the monkeypox outbreak.

The virtual meeting begins at noon.

The meeting will allow the public to hear from Cook County Health and community groups on their response to the monkeypox outbreak.

For more information, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/events/cook-county-health-hospitals-committee-meeting-10.

