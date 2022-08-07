Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee holding monkeypox hearing

The Biden administration declared the current monkeypox outbreak to be a public health emergency in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee hearing Monday on the response to the monkeypox outbreak.

The virtual meeting begins at noon.

7 ways to reduce your risk of monkeypox

The meeting will allow the public to hear from Cook County Health and community groups on their response to the monkeypox outbreak.

40th Annual Market Days kicks off, attendees line up for monkeypox vaccine

For more information, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/events/cook-county-health-hospitals-committee-meeting-10.

RELATED | Chicago health officials emphasize testing, prevention amid demand for monkeypox vaccine

Chicago health clinics work to target monkeypox vaccine in Black, Latino communities