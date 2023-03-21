This is How I (Butter) Roll: NY skate shop inspires community to skate just like Marvel's Moon Girl

NY skate shop owner Amy Collado is giving back to her community and helping a new generation roller skate just like Luna Lafayette aka Moon Girl. Check Amy out in this episode of Moon Girl Magic: United States of Roller Skates -This is How I (Butter)Roll, and watch "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" on Disney Channel and now streaming on Disney+.

NEW YORK -- Skaters across America are lacing up and finding their own groove on eight wheels, just like Lunella Lafayette of Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.' Join host Danielle Jalade as she tours the country and meets some of the most inspiring skaters channeling their very own Moon Girl Magic!

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' features Marvel's newest African American teen girl Super Hero as she combines her unmatched intelligence with impressive skating skills to protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger. Along the way, she never shies away from making new and unexpected friends, starting with her prehistoric sidekick, Devil Dinosaur.

In New York, Amy Collado is spreading Moon Girl Magic through 'The Shop,' a conceptual store she co-founded that sells eye-catching roller skates, skate accessories, vinyl records, and more. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, 'The Shop' welcomes skaters of all levels.

"There's a rich history in New York roller skating that has everything to do with where we are today," Collado explains of New York's unique style of roller skating. "Our style is a certain type of flow or movement. Riding the beat is what we say."

Beyond an act of creative expression, Collado also sees skating as a way to uplift her community and her patrons agree. "The things that Amy has done not just for me but the community overall, like that's what I aspire to be every single day. To wake up and to serve a community. Amy does that," skater Corinna Vega says. "In our reality, like, Amy is our Super Hero in Ridgewood, in New York."

"For Moon Girl to be so dedicated to protecting her neighborhood is how I see myself in some ways," Collado adds. "She's way cooler than I ever was. But I think it's really dope that we have this whole new generation that is committed to doing what's right."

'Marvels Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is now streaming on Disney+ and new episodes debut Saturdays on Disney Channel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish, Marvel, and this station.