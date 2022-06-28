localish

Moonshot Compost is turning your food waste into nutrient-rich compost

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston company takes what most people would consider trash and turns it into a useful treasure.
Moonshot Compost takes food waste and turns it into nutrient rich compost. They want people to think of excess food as a resource not as trash. Between 30 and 40 percent of food produced never makes it to a dining table instead, it ends up in landfills, and landfill space in the Houston area is filling up.

Most of the city doesn't have access to residential compost pickup, so the two guys behind Moonshot Compost decided to change things. They offer a subscription service and will pick up food waste from homes, apartments and businesses - including the Houston Food Bank and many local restaurants - turn it into compost, and return it. The company also tracks the pounds of food waste each subscriber keeps out of landfills.
