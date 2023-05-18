California man accused of torturing 2 women, claiming they were burglars

A convicted felon in Moreno Valley is accused of holding two women in his home against their will and torturing them - then claiming they were burglars, officials say.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- A California man accused of holding two female victims captive and torturing them tried to tell police they had burglarized his home, according to law enforcement officials.

Moreno Valley, California Sheriff's deputies responded just after 9:20 a.m. Sunday for a reported residential burglary.

Gilberto Puga, 53, said two female suspects burglarized his home, but police had also received a call for two female victims screaming for help at the same location.

Puga was uncooperative, police said, and the two female victims were seen walking away from the home.

RELATED: Heather Unbehaun, charged in daughter's 2017 abduction, turns self in in Kane County

Police said an investigation revealed the two victims had not burglarized the home, but were locked inside, held against their will and tortured.

A warrant was issued for Puga's arrest, and he was taken into custody for false imprisonment and torture on Monday.

He's being held on $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station at (951) 486-6700.