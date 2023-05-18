Heather Unbehaun, charged in daughter's 2017 abduction, turns self in in Kane County

Kayla Unbehaun, missing since 2017 when she was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, from South Elgin, was found in North Carolina.

Kayla Unbehaun found over the weekend in North Carolina

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother accused of kidnaping her daughter in South Elgin turned herself in Thursday morning in Kane County.

Kayla Unbehaun's disappearance was recently featured in a Netflix series.

Law enforcement officials were supposed to pick up Heather Unbehaun in North Carolina, but she came to Kane County on her own to turn herself in.

She posted $250,000 bail in North Carolina Tuesday, and was released from custody.

She appeared in-person in bond court Thursday morning on a child abduction charge.

The judge set a $10,000 bond, which means Unbehaun can post $1,000, and get out of jail with a GPS tracking monitor.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, this case dates back six years to July 5, 2017.

That's when authorities said Heather Unbehaun abducted her daughter, Kayla, from South Elgin when she was 9 years old.

At that time, Unbehaun was the non-custodial parent.

Over the weekend, there was a big break in the case in North Carolina.

Police in Asheville said someone spotted Kayla Unbehaun at a shopping mall after seeing her picture recently on the re-booted "Unsolved Mysteries" series on Netflix.

Kayla Unbehaun, who turned 15 in January, has now been re-united with her father.

Her family has been holding out hope for years that she would be found someday.

If Unbehaun posts bond, and is put on a GPS monitor, law enforcement officials said she would need to stay very close to Kane County.

Her next court date is set for June 14.