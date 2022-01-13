Midlothian shooting: Chicago man sought for Lynwood woman's murder outside bar Halloween weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11187645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a Midlothian bar early Sunday morning.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Midlothian police are searching for the suspect in a double shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead and another woman injured over Halloween weekend.Morgan Brown, 19, of Lynwood, was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting outside SVN Bar just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.Midlothian police said Thursday they have identified 25-year-old Jamil Hayes, of Chicago, as a suspect. Detectives have obtained a nationwide arrest warrant for the offense of first-degree murder.Midlothian police said they have been actively searching for Hayes with the assistance of the FBI Fugitive Warrants Team. The FBI has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.Morgan Brown's family is also offering up their own reward of $5,000. Her father addressed the media at Thursday's press conference."Morgan was a beautiful, happy and easygoing woman," David Brown said. "She had recently graduated from cosmetology school and was beginning her life dream as a hair stylist/entrepreneur. A parent's worst nightmare is to have to bury their child. We lost our daughter and her sister lost her best friend. We are reliving this nightmare every day."Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Midlothian police at 708-752-8960 or 708-385-2534.