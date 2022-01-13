double shooting

Midlothian shooting: Chicago man sought for Lynwood woman's murder outside bar Halloween weekend

Jamil Hayes, of Chicago, wanted in 19-year-old Morgan Brown's murder outside SVN Bar
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago man wanted in woman's murder outside Midlothian bar

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Midlothian police are searching for the suspect in a double shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead and another woman injured over Halloween weekend.

Morgan Brown, 19, of Lynwood, was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting outside SVN Bar just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

Midlothian police said Thursday they have identified 25-year-old Jamil Hayes, of Chicago, as a suspect. Detectives have obtained a nationwide arrest warrant for the offense of first-degree murder.

RELATED | Woman, 19, killed in Midlothian shooting outside bar over Halloween weekend; another injured
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a Midlothian bar early Sunday morning.



Midlothian police said they have been actively searching for Hayes with the assistance of the FBI Fugitive Warrants Team. The FBI has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Morgan Brown's family is also offering up their own reward of $5,000. Her father addressed the media at Thursday's press conference.

"Morgan was a beautiful, happy and easygoing woman," David Brown said. "She had recently graduated from cosmetology school and was beginning her life dream as a hair stylist/entrepreneur. A parent's worst nightmare is to have to bury their child. We lost our daughter and her sister lost her best friend. We are reliving this nightmare every day."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Midlothian police at 708-752-8960 or 708-385-2534.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midlothianlynwooddeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingdouble shootingfbirewardmurder reward
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Chicago shooting kills man, injures 14-year-old boy in Pullman
2 shot while in car in River North: CPD
Chicago shooting: 2 charged in deadly armored truck guard ambush: CPD
1 armored truck guard dead, 1 critically injured in Chatham shooting
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
IL reports 37,048 new COVID cases, 142 deaths
Chicago bank president made it look like alderman paid loan: plea
Prince Andrew stripped of military affiliations
Pregnant woman shot to death in Englewood
2 boys, 14, fatally shot in separate Chicago shootings on same day
Oath Keepers leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Show More
Pritzker sends help as IL COVID hospitalizations hit record high
Winter weather forms sand sculptures on Lake Michigan beaches
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
Chicago's minority drivers more likely to get camera tickets: study
More TOP STORIES News