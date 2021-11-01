double shooting

Woman, 19, killed in Midlothian shooting outside bar over Halloween weekend; another injured

Midlothian police said Morgan Brown of Lynwood found lying in street on Kilpatrick Avenue
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Double shooting outside Midlothian bar kills woman, 19

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting outside a Midlothian bar over the weekend left a 19-year-old woman dead and another female victim injured, police said.

Midlothian police officers were in the parking lot of SVN Bar, located at 4660 W. 147th St., just before 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning as the bar was closing when gunshots were heard from behind the business.

Police found the 19-year-old, later identified as Morgan Brown of Lynwood, lying in the street in the 14600-block of Kilpatrick Avenue, police said.

She appeared to have been shot and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died.

A second female victim was shot in her arm and leg and was taken to Christ hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting came from the bar, and there did not appear to be any additional threat to the community.

Midlothian detectives and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Midlothian police at 708-752-8960 or 708-385-2534.

