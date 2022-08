Police responding after reports of shooting at apartment complex in Morris, officials say

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has been shot at an apartment complex in south suburban Morris Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police have responded to the 500 block of Twilight Drive and are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

Officials said the shooter is still at large.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.