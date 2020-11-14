Illumination: Tree Lights return to Morton Arboretum with social distancing

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Morton Arboretum is gearing up once again for "Illumination: Tree Lights," but with a social distancing twist this year.
"We've got a driving experience instead of walking," explained the arboretum's Tari Marshall.
The experience will make the displays "accessible to everyone without worrying whether they're going to be safe," even making the experience possible for people who wouldn't have been able to explore the displays on foot.
The annual holiday displays will also now stretch over two miles this year, as opposed to only one mile in years past.
"There are tens of thousands of lights," Marshall said and noted they are are "sustainable" and "nature friendly."
You can visit the displays from November 20, 2020 to January 3, 2021 and get more information about buying tickets here.
