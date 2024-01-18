Morton Grove police officer injured after extinguishing condo fire

A Morton Grove police officer was injured after extinguishing a condo fire on Lincoln Avenue.

A Morton Grove police officer was injured after extinguishing a condo fire on Lincoln Avenue.

A Morton Grove police officer was injured after extinguishing a condo fire on Lincoln Avenue.

A Morton Grove police officer was injured after extinguishing a condo fire on Lincoln Avenue.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Morton Grove police officer was injured after he rushed to put out a fire in a condo Wednesday night, police said.

Officers saw a fire in a condo unit in the 6300-block of Lincoln Avenue at about 10:08 p.m. One officer used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

The officer experienced smoke inhalation and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital. Police said the officer was treated and released.

No injuries were reported and the fire does not appear suspicious, police said.