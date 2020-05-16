Wisconsin pub defies local stay-at-home order; opens outdoor patio to diners

WAUWATOSA, Wis. -- A restaurant in Wisconsin is defying its local stay-at-home order.
Mo's Irish Pub, in Wauwatosa, opened up its patio Friday, despite Milwaukee County's carry-out only mandate.
A post on the restaurant's Facebook Page, invited customers for limited seating from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The restaurant's general manager, Karen Waters told WISN, they were following the supreme court order.
"We distanced our tables six feet apart, my crew is in masks and gloves and nobody has gotten any push back to me," said Waters.
While employees wore masks and gloves, it appeared no customers did the same.
"Honestly, if somebody is uncomfortable with it, then they can wait it out and hopefully we'll see them in the future," said Waters.
