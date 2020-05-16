coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin pub defies local stay-at-home order; opens outdoor patio to diners

WAUWATOSA, Wis. -- A restaurant in Wisconsin is defying its local stay-at-home order.

Mo's Irish Pub, in Wauwatosa, opened up its patio Friday, despite Milwaukee County's carry-out only mandate.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook Page, invited customers for limited seating from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant's general manager, Karen Waters told WISN, they were following the supreme court order.

"We distanced our tables six feet apart, my crew is in masks and gloves and nobody has gotten any push back to me," said Waters.

While employees wore masks and gloves, it appeared no customers did the same.

"Honestly, if somebody is uncomfortable with it, then they can wait it out and hopefully we'll see them in the future," said Waters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsinoutbreakcoronavirussupreme courtrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicstay at home order
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 445 in 11,685 cases
Kenosha Co. removes local safer-at-home order after confusion in wake of court decision
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Gov. Evers' stay-home extension
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
Two Amazon trucks crash on I-94, sending packages everywhere
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Trump fires State Dept. watchdog who alleged political bias
Italy easing travel restrictions in place since March
Show More
Giants' Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
Obama will headline tonight's 'Graduate Together' for Class of 2020
113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
A lawn care business run by restaurant employees
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler, light wind off lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News