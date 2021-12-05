1st Omicron COVID-19 variant case reported in Wisconsin, health officials say

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- The first case of the Omicron variant has been identified in Wisconsin.
The case is linked to a Milwaukee County man who recently returned from a trip in South Africa, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The person reported mild symptoms and no hospitalization has been required, the department said.
"We've been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe," said Governor Tony Evers. "Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance."
The case is not related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a Nov. 27 wedding that DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are investigating, officials said.
The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa in November 2021 and has spread to the United States, including Wisconsin.
"With the detection of Omicron in Wisconsin, Wisconsinites should stay vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy and to help prevent further strain on our heavily burdened hospital system," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "As we learn more about this variant and how easily it spreads, it's crucial that all Wisconsinites continue to practice good public health safety measures like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying home if you're sick, and getting tested."
