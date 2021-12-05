coronavirus wisconsin

1st Omicron COVID-19 variant case reported in Wisconsin, health officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1st case of Omicron variant reported in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- The first case of the Omicron variant has been identified in Wisconsin.

The case is linked to a Milwaukee County man who recently returned from a trip in South Africa, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The person reported mild symptoms and no hospitalization has been required, the department said.

"We've been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe," said Governor Tony Evers. "Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance."

The case is not related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a Nov. 27 wedding that DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are investigating, officials said.

RELATED: 5 California omicron cases linked to Wisconsin wedding, health officials say https://abc7chicago.com/covid-19-omicron-variant-wisconsin-wedding/11301055/

The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa in November 2021 and has spread to the United States, including Wisconsin.

"With the detection of Omicron in Wisconsin, Wisconsinites should stay vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy and to help prevent further strain on our heavily burdened hospital system," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "As we learn more about this variant and how easily it spreads, it's crucial that all Wisconsinites continue to practice good public health safety measures like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying home if you're sick, and getting tested."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsinomicron variantcovid 19 variantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
Moderna COVID vaccine doses discarded in Wisconsin
Wisconsin downgraded in Chicago travel order
Chicago COVID-19 vaccines could be ready by mid-December
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News