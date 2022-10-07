Florida high school bonfire explodes after homecoming tradition goes wrong: VIDEO

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. -- A bonfire explosion was caught on video after a tradition at a Florida high school went horribly wrong.

The explosion happened Wednesday at the annual homecoming bonfire at Mosley High School in Lynn, Haven Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

In the video, you can see a deputy with the Sheriff's Office light the fire. Then, a loud boom and explosion.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The fire department was on site and students were a safe distance behind a fence.

The bonfire has been a tradition at A. Crawford Mosley High School for at least 50 years and has always been conducted with law enforcement.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office doesn't know what caused the explosion but it is taking responsibility for it.

The school district said any bonfire or similar event is now prohibited on any campus going forward.

"Even though last night's situation was definitely a worst-case scenario for us, our standard safety protocols and the availability of first responders on the scene ensured that no one was hurt and that the fire was quickly contained. Safety is always our number one priority however, so we have made the decision to prohibit any bonfires, or similar events, on any of our campuses going forward," district officials said in part in a Facebook post. "The homecoming bonfire has been a wonderful tradition for generations of students and while we're saddened to see that tradition end, we will always make decisions that err on the side of caution when it comes to safety."