The debate is on: Most popular Thanksgiving sides, best pies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When you think of Thanksgiving dinner, you think of turkey. But the sides are just as important.

Zippia, a career resource, analyzed search trends to figure out each state's favorite side dish.

In Illinois, it's mashed potatoes. And we're not alone because it was the top pick in nine states.

The second most popular choice was rolls, which was the top pick in four states.

In general, carbs dominate this list with multiple kinds of potatoes, stuffing, dressing, rolls and biscuits all making the map.

Let's talk pies now.

Pumpkin is the top choice, according to a YouGov poll after 23% of people selected it.

The second most popular choice was pecan pie at 14%.

Apple pie came in third place at 12%.

Then sweet potato came in fourth overall with 8% of Americans picking it as their favorite.

People were asked to pick their favorite from a list of some 20 different types of pie.