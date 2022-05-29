Community & Events

Beloved Chicago restaurant owner 'Mother Wade' celebrates 80th birthday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big celebration is being held Sunday for the Chicago restaurant owner known as "Mother Wade."

She is turning 80 years old.

The event is taking place at her restaurant, Josephine's Southern Cooking, in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Business, spiritual and community leaders planned the celebration.

When we spoke to her, the woman of the hour was feeling a whole range of emotions.

"I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm shaking and I'm about to fall on the floor," she said.

Wade's son said the celebration will uplift his mother's soul.
