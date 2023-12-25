WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 critically injured in motorized scooter, car crash in Cragin: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 25, 2023 10:42AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were critically injured in a Northwest Side crash involving a motorized scooter early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened in the Craig neighborhood's 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue just before 12:45 a.m.

A man was driving a gas-powered scooter with a passenger, another man, northbound when they collided with the side of gray sedan, which was traveling westbound, police said.

Police said both men on the scooter suffered trauma to their bodies and were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The man who was driving the sedan was not injured.

No further injuries were reported and citations are pending, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW