Mount Carmel HS holding meeting on potentially becoming co-ed

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most storied high schools starts the process of deciding whether it will become co-ed Thursday

Mount Carmel in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, has been all-boys for more than 100 years. That could change in the fall of 2023.

There will be a listening session at the school's gym on South Dante Avenue starting at 6 p.m.

Fr. Carl Markelz, O. Carm., Provincial of the Carmelites, and a former Principal and President of the school, said in a statement, "Mount Carmel has never rested on its laurels, always seeking excellence and growth and challenging norms. The Carmelites applaud this exploration, since it intends to build on the strengths of an already strong school. Now is the time for the Mount Carmel community to enter into constructive dialogue about coeducation."

The school said a decision on potentially admitting girls for 2023 will be made in August.
