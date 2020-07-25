Captured on Camera: Multi-vehicle crash involving CTA bus, sends 10 to hospital

EMS Plan 2 for the Auto Accident, Eight (8) Red transported to various hospitals , Four (4) Green transported various hospitals , One Yellow Peds to Comers, Five (5) Refused treatment or transport. 4-1-8. NFI. pic.twitter.com/uleqkno6pz — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 25, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people were sent to the hospital Saturday after an accident involving a multi-vehicle accident involving a CTA bus in the city's Auburn-Gresham neighborhood.A nearby security camera captured the crash which happened just before 10 a.m.The impact of the crash caused one car to overturn, and the other to careen into oncoming traffic near 79th and Damen Avenue.First responders on the scene said the driver of a red Hyundai ran a red light while traveling eastbound on 79th Street. The Hyundai then slammed into a blue Dodge that had the right of way, as it headed northbound on Damen. That's when the Dodge slammed into a CTA maintenance bus that was stopped at the light.The Chicago Department, tweeted a photo of the crash.Among the injured, was a little girl who was riding in one of the cars.She was transported to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.The others, all adults, were taken to the hospital with conditions ranging from good to critical.Longtime resident Elma Johnson said she's not surprised but she's thankful no one died."I am extra careful because you got cars that might run the light and then you just might have cars driving fast," said Johnson.Citations are pending the investigation.