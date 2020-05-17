Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown Los Angeles, several buildings involved

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES -- Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.

Eleven firefighters suffered burn injuries in the incident which was reported near Boyd and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The conditions of the injured firefighters was unknown.





More than 230 firefighters are responding to the blaze.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."



No additional information was immediately available.
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.


Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grubhub driver hits woman with car after social distancing argument in Lakeview, restaurant owner claims
Flash Flood Watch issued for Sunday
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
Michael McCaskey, former Bears chairman, dies at age 76
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Global 6K for Water goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic cancellation
Search called off, recovery efforts underway for missing woman with autism
Show More
Scientists hope bats may hold clues to fighting COVID-19
Settlement could mean $300 for some Illinois Facebook users
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Wisconsin pub defies carry-out only order
More TOP STORIES News