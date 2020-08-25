Minor hospitalized after fatal Glendale Heights fire has been released, multiple people displaced

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The minor injured during a fire in Glendale Heights Monday has been released from the hospital, police said.The residents of six units have been displaced from the Water's Edge Condominium Complex after a Monday morning fire, Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver said in a statement Tuesday.Red Cross and the Glendale Police Department made accommodations for those displaced, Oliver said.Police said two people were found dead in the unit after the fire, though the cause of death has not yet been determined. Their identities have not yet been released.One officer and three firefighters were injured while responding to the fire, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No further details about their injuries have been released.The cause of the fire is currently not known, and the incident is under investigation, police said.