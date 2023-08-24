'You're in so much shock': Mundelein native returns to suburbs after surviving Hawaii fires

A Mundelein native survived the fire in Hawaii, but lost everything. Now, she's returned to the north suburbs.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago area native lost everything in Hawaii's Lahaina fires, but survived.

Sue Burch is starting over in the north suburban town where she grew up.

ABC7 Chicago spoke with her exclusively about her harrowing journey back to Mundelein.

"The fire was coming so fast. It was just the most enormous cloud of black smoke you've ever seen," Burch said.

She said when she saw the flames they were taller than the palm trees in Lahaina, consuming everything in their path. She had five minutes to escape.

"Ran out of the house, I didn't even grab shoes. The fire was coming onto the fence at this time, and we drove out and there were sparks. We went through a cloud of smoke and flames and just headed south," she said.

She slept in her car for two days, finally connecting with friends in a safe part of Maui, but with 19 years of her life on the island left behind.

SEE ALSO: Maui confronts the challenge of finding hundreds of missing people after the deadly wildfires

"You're in so much shock that this is happening. I've never lived through anything like this, I've never experienced anything like this, and you just go on adrenaline. That's it," she said.

Now, back on the mainland, she's with her mother and sister in Mundelein at the home where she grew up.

"It feels like home, but I still want to go back to my home," Burch said. "I'm blessed to have my mom, my family, my sister, especially."

Her sister, Janet, arranged the flight back, and set up a GoFundMe for Burch, while she was still on Maui.

Burch is now taking solace in that sisterhood, as she starts again.

"I have so many friends left there right now, living this every day, and the aloha had been so overwhelming," she said. "There's just volunteers everywhere getting everybody through it."

Her friends are left behind, but not forgotten, as they grapple with grim realities.

"There's still so many bodies they haven't recovered," she said. "It's a really strong community. And they are all there helping each other. Everyone's looking out for everyone."