Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago hosts exhibition with focus on democracy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College explores the topic of democracy.

"At the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago, we always try to present exhibitions that are timely and relevant," said Karen Irvine, chief curator and deputy director. "So, about a year ago, election on the horizon, we decided that we wanted to respond in some way, and also it was just a good opportunity to use our collection of over 16,000 photographs."

What Does Democracy Look Like? is on display at the MoCP from Oct. 1 to Dec. 23, 2020. The exhibit consists of more than 200 works for visitors to view.

The exhibition includes different interpretations of visualizing democracy. A few areas covered include free press, historical roots of democracy as well as connection between technology and the democratic state.

"We went to people with really diverse backgrounds and specialties from dance to art history, visual arts and journalism, and they each came up with really different responses," Irvine said.

The museum is located at 600 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Admission is free.

To find out more about the exhibition, visit the museum website.
