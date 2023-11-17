Vintage neon signage and its history glows bright at Museum of Neon Art

The Museum of Neon Art not only preserves vintage neon signage and its history, it keeps the art alive.

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Dozens of vintage neon signage from throughout Southern California and beyond continue to glow brightly at the Museum of Neon Art (MONA) in Glendale, California. The museum also promotes the art through workshops and exhibitions.

"I like to think about these signs as time capsules to the moment they were made," said neon artist Kacie Lees. "It's an artist working with flame and glass in that specific moment. That gas was in there when the sign was made and it stays that way for 75 years."

"If it's on a grocery store market. If it's 'liquor,' 'hotel' or 'live nude girls,' that neon sign was made by hand," said MONA President Eric Lynxwiler. "And more often than not, that neon sign might find a home at the Museum of Neon Art."

For more information, go to: https://www.neonmona.org/