Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels

The festival will take place July 17 through 19 at Chicago's Union Park.
🌈 The moment you've all been waiting for...the lineup for #P4Kfest's 15th year is here!— Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) February 19, 2020
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Kk61CfqFxu pic.twitter.com/lNWbh5Pcjx
A two-night kickoff celebration will be at the Chicago Athletic Association's Stagg Court, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The free event, which is already sold out online, will feature performances by The Cool Kids, OHMME, DJ Spinn, and KAINA
Tickets and more information about the festival can be found on their website.