Arts & Entertainment

Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels

The National, Twin Peaks, and Tierra Whack are all slated to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pitchfork Music Festival announced the lineup for their 15th anniversary including The National, Twin Peaks, and Tierra Whack, just to name a few slated to perform.

RELATED: Instruments, gear stolen from Chicago band; members ask for public's help getting it back

The festival will take place July 17 through 19 at Chicago's Union Park.



A two-night kickoff celebration will be at the Chicago Athletic Association's Stagg Court, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The free event, which is already sold out online, will feature performances by The Cool Kids, OHMME, DJ Spinn, and KAINA

Tickets and more information about the festival can be found on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagowest looplive musicfestivalsummermusic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News