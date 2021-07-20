Chicago artists design high-top sneakers for 'Steps We Take Together' fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago artists are designing high-top sneakers as a fundraiser.
You can help empower the city's youth with a new pair of custom kicks that they've designed.
Twelve artists used 12 pairs of high-top sneakers as their canvas to create unique and one-of-a-kind designs.
The artist are: Andi Ink, Janice Aponte, Faith Phillips, Nelson Aviles, Dwight White II, Kari Gillman, TJ Brown, Esther Kovacs, Angel Antonio, Charlene Moy, Sam Riesmeyer, and Tom Slattery.
The shoes are being auctioned off online for the "Steps We Take Together" fundraiser benefiting "My Block, My Hood, My City."
All of the proceeds will go to the organization and its programs.
You can place your bids starting July 19 through August 8. An event will then be held on August 14 at 1300 West North Ave from 1-2:30 p.m. where the winners can pick up their shoes and meet several of the artists.
Organizers are also asking people to stop by and bring a pair of gently used or new shoes to be donated to another local charity, "Share Your Soles."
For more information on the auction, visit www.formyblock.org, or place your bid here.
