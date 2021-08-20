strike

Nabisco Chicago workers join colleagues across US in snack company strike

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Nabisco workers walk out in Chicago strike, joining others across US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago workers at Nabisco have joined their fellow bakery employees across the country on strike.

It's over a proposal to change their work shifts and healthcare benefits.

Employees at the bakery at 73rd Street and Kedzie Avenue walked off the job and were out picketing Thursday night.

Union employees are in contract negotiations with Nabisco's parent company, Mondelez.

BCTGM Local 1 members joined workers in Oregon, Colorado and Virginia in the strike.

RELATED: Hunger strike protests General Iron move to Southeast Side

"Nabisco has long profited from the loyalty and dedication of its U. S. workers and the exploitation of its employees in Mexico," BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said. "By taking this action, Nabisco workers in all four locations are saying strong and clear: stop exporting our jobs to Mexico and end your demands for contract concessions. The BCTGM will take all appropriate action necessary in order to reach a contract settlement that treats Nabisco workers fairly and equitably."

Mondelez said it was disappointed in its workers' decision to strike.

"Our goal has been - and continues to be - to bargain in good faith with the BCTGM leadership across our U.S. bakeries and sales distribution facilities to reach new contracts that continue to provide our employees with good wages and competitive benefits, including quality, affordable healthcare, and company-sponsored Enhanced Thrift Investment 401(k) Plan, while also taking steps to modernize some contract aspects which were written several decades ago," it said.

The company said it activated its "robust business continuity plan" and is committed to continuing to supply snacks to retailers and consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagomarquette parksnacksprotestsnack foodstrikeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRIKE
SEIU, Cook County reach agreement to end 18-day strike
Cook County nurses approve contract after strike: union
2,500 Cook County employees go on strike, demand better pay, premiums
Over 1,200 Cook County nurses plan strike, citing short-staffing
TOP STORIES
3 killed in wrong-way I-55 crash on SW Side
Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect
End of Watch: Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French laid to rest
Police, supporters from around the country attend officer's funeral
3 suburban schools lose recognition over mask rules
Babysitter arrested after missing IN baby found dead in woods
Wrigleyville hit-and-run survivor begs driver to come forward
Show More
Vigil held after 2 sisters shot, 1 killed, in Belmont Central drive-by
Afghans who helped US military plea for escape from Taliban
1 dead, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into bus stop
Former CPD officer convicted of stealing drugs, money fired
Chicago Weather: Humid, mainly dry Friday
More TOP STORIES News