Armed robbers target Pennsylvania nail salon hours before opening fire at another: VIDEO

PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania police are looking for two men who they say are involved in armed robberies at two different nail salons in the city.

The first incident happened inside the Happy Family Salon in North Philadelphia.

Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, two armed men wearing Muslim garb and face masks walked into the salon, gathered up the employees and forced them into a back room.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows the men ransack the salon before getting away with cash and licenses from people's wallets.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

The second incident happened a few hours later at the Nails in the City in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

Officers responded to the business just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a shooting happened inside and outside of the building.

One 43-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and foot. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects got away with cash, police said.

Both robberies are currently under investigation.

Sung Park, with the Pennsylvania Asian American Law Enforcement Association, weighed in on why these businesses could be targeted.

"It's because they lack in language barrier and also there's always a business that's highly cash transaction. And it seems like they are, unfortunately, a vulnerable population so they are targeting them," said Park.

Park, who is a former Philadelphia police officer, is holding a crime prevention series this fall. He hopes to educate small business owners about how to handle crime.

"In order for this to change, we really need to get connected with the community at a different level. Not just reaching out and talking to them, but building real relationships for this to actually deter," said Park.