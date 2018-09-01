Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

A vehicle chase developed into a foot pursuit Friday morning after a naked man abandoned a reportedly stolen truck in East Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A vehicle chase developed into a foot pursuit Friday morning after a naked man abandoned a truck on a street in Los Angeles.

The pickup was reported stolen at 5:39 a.m. from the 1800 block of Seigneur Avenue, said Officer Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 20 minutes later, at least three LAPD vehicles were seen chasing the truck as it made its way westbound on the 10 Freeway through Boyle Heights and onto the 101 Freeway.

The truck exited the 101 and continued on surface streets in downtown and then into East L.A. After driving into a cul-de-sac, the driver jumped out of the vehicle, hopped a fence and fled on foot.



The suspect ran through a neighborhood and across a freeway interchange before LAPD officers took him into custody about 15 minutes later in a wooded area between First and Gabriel Garcia Marquez streets.

His name was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaselapdlos angeles police departmentnaked manEast Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: John McCain's funeral in Washington
Willowbrook residents rally, demand gas-emitting company shut down
CPD deploys more officers for Labor Day weekend
1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with storms and showers Saturday
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
Is this your piglet? Baby pig found in Logan Square
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
Show More
Declan Sullivan memorial fund helps low-income students attend college
Building where 10 children died in fire had at least 40 code violations
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman finds help at A Safe Haven
Police crack down on illegal parking after I-Team report
More News