Young child among 3 rescued after car crashes into Naperville retention pond

A young child was among three people rescued after a car crash into a retention pond near the 95th Street library in Naperville, IL.

A young child was among three people rescued after a car crash into a retention pond near the 95th Street library in Naperville, IL.

A young child was among three people rescued after a car crash into a retention pond near the 95th Street library in Naperville, IL.

A young child was among three people rescued after a car crash into a retention pond near the 95th Street library in Naperville, IL.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were rescued after their car went into a retention pond in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

Tire tracks are all that's left of the scene just south of the 95th Street library.

It happened around 1 p.m.

Officers on the scene helped get the three people, including at least one young child, out of the car. They were not hurt.

Police said the driver mistook the accelerator for the brake, sending the vehicle into the water.